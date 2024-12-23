Play-off agony for Tiger Woods and son Charlie after hole-in-one in Florida event

Bernhard Langer and son Jason win PNC Championship for second year running

Charlie Woods made his first-ever hole-in-one alongside his dad, Tiger, in the PNC Championship only for the duo to be denied by Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, in a play-off in Florida.

Tiger Woods reacts with his son Charlie after making the first hole-in-one of his career on the fourth hole during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Helped by Charlie’s ace at the 176-yard fourth hole at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Team Woods carded a 15-under-par 57 in the second and final round.

However, that was matched by Team Langer as they also finished with a 28-under-par total after an epic duel in the two-player scramble event.

After Charlie hit the hole with his attempt, Bernhard Langer then rolled in an eagle putt at the first extra hole to make it back-to-back wins and six title triumphs in total.

“That's what this event is about,” said Tiger, who, in addition to teaming up with Charlie, had his daughter, Sam, caddying for him. “It's about bonding and family.

“For us to have that experience together, I know we didn't win, but it was the fact that we competed. No one really made a mistake out there. We had to earn it, and that's what you want to have. Hats off to Langers. They played amazing.”

Fifteen-year-old Charlie made his ace at the 176-yard fourth hole with a 7-iron, urging it to “cut” in mid-air but not instantly realising that it had gone into the hole after landing around six feet left of the hole.

“It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it,” said Woods on the Golf Channel broadcast as he approached the fourth green. “Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.”

Meanwhile, Scottish duo Scott Jamieson and David Law both signed off their 2024 calendar campaigns on a high note by joining winner John Parry in signing for a sub-par closing round in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Jamieson matched Parry in carding a best-of-the-day 64 at Mont Choisy Le Golf, to finish joint-ninth on nine under, picking up €28,190, while Law earned €15,251 for ending up joint-22nd after a last-day 68.

Parry, who played on the same Walker Cup team as Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down in 2007, won by two shots from South African duo Christo Lamprecht and Dylan Naidoo after covering the last seven holes in six under.

On the day of his wedding anniversary, Parry claimed his second DP World Tour title triumph, bridging a 14-year gap after his breakthrough success came in the Vivendi Cup.

“At one stage I was back on the Euro Pro Tour and close to giving up golf after first winning on the DP World Tour when I was 23,” admitted the Harrogate man. “It’s been a long battle back, but worth every moment for this win.”

Parry won three times on the Challenge Tour in 2024 to secure automatic promotion back to the main tour and has now added to three victories on the DP World Tour last season by graduates from the second-tier circuit.

“It’s unbelievable,” he added with a smile. “At the start of this year I didn’t think this would happen. After last week, my mindset this week was more focused on trying to win and not just hoping you’ll win.”