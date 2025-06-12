'Phenomenal talent' - Scotland's top-ranked amateur joins stars after turning professional

Nairn man making debut in paid ranks with start on Hotel Planner Tour in Czech Republic

Calum Scott, last year’s Silver Medal winner in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon and Scotland’s highest-ranked amateur, has turned professional.

The Nairn man, who has joined his big brother Sandy in the Wasserman Group stable, is making his debut in the paid ranks this week on the Hotel Planner Tour in the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic.

Scott, who has made the switch after coming to the end of his spell at Texas Tech University, is also playing in next week’s event on the DP World Tour feeder circuit in France.

Nairn’s Calum Scott shows off the Silver Medal after finishing as leading amateur in last year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon | Harry How/Getty Images

The 2023 Walker Cup player will then turn his attention to the PGA Tour Americas, the circuit Sandy used to secure his card on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

Scott beat 11 fellow amateurs to claim the Silver Medal in last year’s Open, becoming the first Scot to land the honour since Sam Locke at Carnoustie in 2018.

The 21-year-old signed off as an amateur sitting 18th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having been as high as 12th at one point during his spell playing on the ultra-competitive US college circuit.

“We have watched Calum grow as a player throughout his time at Texas Tech and are excited to be supporting him as he makes his journey into the pro ranks,” said Wasserman’s Ian Keenan. “Calum is a phenomenal talent and has a great career ahead of him.”

In addition to his brother, Scott has joined recent double PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox as one of the company’s clients, as well as Tony Finau, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland.

American Jasmine Koo led the qualifiers in The R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Nairn | R&A via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Scotland’s top-ranked female amateur, Hannah Darling, safely progressed to the match-play stage of The R&A Women’s Amateur at Scott’s home club.

The Broomieknowe player finished birdie-birdie in the second and final qualifying round at Nairn to go through to the knock-out phase in a share of fourth place on four under following rounds of 69-71.

“Making the cut is the only job the last two days and obviously happy to have done that,” said Darling. “I’m really proud of how I stuck in there and finished birdie-brirdie, which is always nice.”

Darling, who has also now finished her college career at South Carolina and is expected to turn professional as well in the near future, has twice reached the semi-finals in this event.

“Yeah, it drives me,” she said of hoping to go all the way in what is likely to be her final appearance. “I think we all know where I'd want to stand at the end of the week, but I'm just trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”