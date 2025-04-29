People's Postcode Lottery funding gives Highlands clubs help to open new doors

Community groups can knock open the doors for more Scots to take part in sport after winning £1,000 grants from leading charity Sported with funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding is thanks to players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, with 100 grassroots sports clubs and organisations in Scotland benefitting from the cash boost.

Much of the funds will go to clubs and organisations that want to make physical activities more accessible at a local level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it will make a huge difference, insists Kathryn Talbot-Leigh, coach and trustee of Inverness Gymnastics Club.

User (UGC) Submitted

She said: “We were granted £1,000 funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery and what we’ve put it towards is a project to help our inclusion and disability sessions.

“We’re able to be offer them at both a reasonable price and in a session for them specifically.”

Sported is the nation’s largest grassroots sports charity and supports a network of nearly 350 groups and organisations across Scotland to have an impact within their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership with the People’s Postcode Lottery has enabled Sported to direct vital funding to help local clubs to increase provision for under-served young people.

And Talbot-Leigh continued: “it means that there’s children from all backgrounds with all sorts of learning and physical disabilities who are now being able to access gymnastics.”

The funding was awarded to Sported to distribute and administer the programme through the People’s Postcode Trust, with the charities working together to invest in Scotland’s communities and provide young people from underserved backgrounds with opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity.

Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust, who operate the Aviemore Ice Rink, have been helped with a grant to open their doors to an even wider audience for curling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director at the Trust, Janis Bootle, said: “We received £1,000 People’s Postcode Lottery funding via Sported in December which we’ve used for inclusive curling sessions, all abilities curling sessions which are going really well.”