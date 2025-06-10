Paul Lawrie announces new event sponsor for 2025 Tartan Pro Tour

Scott Henry won the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Scottish Par 3 Championship - the third event on this season’s Tartan Pro Tour - on Sunday | Tartan Pro Tour

Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour has secured a new sponsor for one of the circuit’s 2025 events, with Novellus Finance coming on board to back Macdonald Spey Valley Masters in September.

The sponsorship builds on Novellus Finance’s growing portfolio of support across the golfing landscape, including its backing of the Rose Ladies Series, set up by Justin Rose and his wife, Kate.

In addition to development golf, Novellus's support spans across a number of professional golfers, including Scot Euan Walker, Annabel Dimmock, Sara Byrne and women’s amateur world No 1 Lottie Woad.

"We’re incredibly proud to support the Tartan Pro Tour and expand our involvement in the golf community,” said Billy McManus, CEO of Novellus Finance. “Paul and his team continue to do so much for the golfers at this critical stage in their development.

"From grass-roots platforms to global tournaments, we believe in supporting golf at every stage. These partnerships reflect our commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities across the sport."

Paul Lawrie, the Tartan Pro Tour’s founder, is delighted to have Novellus Finance on board as an event sponsor | Tartan Pro Tour

Lawrie set up the Scottish-based circuit to provide playing opportunities for home-based players during the Covid pandemic.

Having gone from strength to strength, it is now an official Satellite Tour for the Hotel Planner Tour, with two Hotel Planner Tour cards up for grabs once again this season.

"Having Novellus on board is a major milestone for us,” said Lawrie. “Their genuine passion for developing the game, coupled with their support for both male and female players, makes them a perfect partner.