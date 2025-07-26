Padraig Harrington steps up bid to complete rare Claret Jug double

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 26th Jul 2025, 19:57 BST
Irishman holds two-shot lead in ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale

Padraig Harrington takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open as he bids to become just the fifth Open champion to win both Claret Jug events.

The Irishman, who held a one-stroke lead at the halfway lead at the Berkshire venue, doubled his advantage after carding a second successive 65 to sit on 13 under par.

Padraig Harrington in action during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 at Sunningdale placeholder image
Padraig Harrington in action during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 at Sunningdale | Luke Walker/Getty Images

American Justin Leonard, who is also bidding to complete the rare double, leads the chase after a third-round 65, with Thomas Bjorn a further shot back in third spot.

“I still wasn't comfortable,” declared Harrington, who is bidding to make it back-to-back over-50s’ major wins after landing last month’s US Senior Open. “But I don't think I rode my luck as much today. I wasn't out of position but I certainly didn't play much better than yesterday. Maybe a little bit more cautious today.”

Harrington would join Bob Charles, Gary Player, Tom Watson and Darren Clarke in the record books if he can complete the double.

“The goal is to try and keep making the birdies,” said the 2007 and 2008 Open champion. “There will be a few mistakes, but, hopefully, I'll make enough birdies to counteract that.”

Leonard, who won The Open in 1997 at Royal Troon, signed for seven birdies in his bid to etch his name in history. Just enjoying this golf course, and it's kind of firming up a little bit, which I kind of like,” said the American.

Seniors rookie Stephen Gallacher is the leading Scot in joint-14th on four under, one ahead of Paul Lawrie while Colin Montgomerie is on one under.

