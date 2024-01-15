Sporting events don't come much more spectacular than the X Games.

Scotland's Kirsty Muir is one of the world's best big air and slopestyle skiers.

Many of the world's most talented skiers and snowboarders will meet up in Aspen, Colarado, this month to push the limits of their sport.

The winter edition of the X Games was first held in Big Bear, California, in 1997 - following the success of the summer X Games two years earlier.

While the summer version showcases daredevil manoeuvres on skateboard and BMX, the winter contest does the same for skiing and snowboarding.

Here's what you need to know about this year's X Games and how to catch the action.

When are the X Games Aspen being held?

This year's competition takes place from January 26-28. Aspen's Buttermilk Resort has been the home for X Games since 2002 - with this year's event marking the 23rd consecutive year that it has hosted.

What events are included in the games.

There will be a total of 16 different events, with men’s and women’s divisions in ski and snowboard for four different disciplines, namely Slopestyle, Big Air, SuperPipe and Knuckle Huck.

What are the four disciplines?

Here's what happens in each of the four disciplines, each of which have seperate competitions for men's skiers, men's snowboarders, women's skiers and women's snowboarders.

Slopestyle

Slopestyle is based on terrain parks that are found at many winter sports resorts. Competitors use a series of artificial objects and jumps to perform a series of tricks which are marked by judges.

Big Air

In the Big Air course competitors ski or snowboard off a single enormous jump and perform a series of mid-air tricks. They take on the jump between four a six times, with their two best scores added together to reach a total out of 100.

SuperPipe

Like a skateboarding half pipe on snow, SuperPipe sees the competitors traverse back and forth across the pipe, throwing tricks above the pipe’s deck as they soar more than 45 feet in the air. One full run usually has time for between fouor to six tricks. The winner is the person who pulls off the most difficult tricks without making a mistake.

Knuckle Huck

The Knuckle Huck is a newcomer, only becoming part of the X Games in 2021. This year is the first time there will be women's Knuckle Huck competitions. Knuckles are steep declines at the top of transitions which skiers and snowboarders can 'pop' off and perform tricks. The competitor who performes the most unique and creative tricks and spins wins the gold.

Is Kirsty Muir competing?

Kirsty Muir, from Aberdeen. is one of Scotland's most talented freestyle skiers and competed in the Big air and Slopestyle events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She previously came second in the Big Air event at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, and claimed a broze medal in the Big Air and Slopestyle events at the 2023 X Games.

She had enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, coming second in the Big Air event in the Beijing leg of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup and third in the same event at Copper Mountain. Sadly in December 2023, Muir sustained a season ending injury and so will not be able to compete in the X Games.

Can I watch the X Games on television?

The X Games will be broadcast in the UK on the ESPN channel, which is available to subscribers to BT Sport. You can also watch the action on the X Games' official YouTube channel here.

What's the schedule?

The action will take place each day from 8pm-6am UK time.

Friday, January 26 will see the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle,

Saturday, January 27, is the day for the Women's Snowboard SuperPipe, the Thayers Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, the Pacifico Men's Ski Big Air, the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe, the Men's Ski Slopestyle, the Thayers Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck and the Thayers Women's Ski Knuckle Huck.

Sunday, January 28, will comprise the Women's Ski SuperPipe, the Pacifico Women's Ski Big Air, the Pacifico Men's Snowboard Big Air, the Thayers Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle and the Women's Ski Slopestyle.