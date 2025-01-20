First held in Coatbridge in 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the first games in the Open Singles played on Monday, January 20.

It’s a tournament that Scotland has dominated over the years, with Scots Alex Marshall and Paul Foster claiming the most titles in history, with six and five wins respectively.

And the defending champion is also Scottish, after Stewart Anderson claimed his third title in 2024.

All three players are amongst the bookies’ favourites for this year’s tournament. Here are the 10 players most likely to lift the trophy - and bank the £50,000 winner’s cheque.

1 . Stewart Anderson Scotland's Stewart Anderson is the 5/1 favourite to take his fourth title. He's the defending champion.

2 . Mark Dawes Also priced at 5/1 is England's Mark Dawes. He already has two singles and two doubles world titles under his belt, most recently doing the double in 2021.

3 . Alex Marshall Third favourite for the title is another Scot - Alex Marshall. He has won the title a record six times, most recently in 2015. He's a 6/1 shot.

4 . Paul Foster Scotland's Paul Foster is a 6/1 shot to add a sixth world title to the ones he won in 1998, 2001, 2005, 2011, and 2017. It would put his level with Alex Marshall on the all-time list.