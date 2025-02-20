World Open Snooker 2025: Prize money, watch on TV, next John Higgins match, odds, where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?
Taking place under a number of names over the years, with different venues and formats, the World Open snooker championship was originally established as the Professional Players Tournament in 1982.
Later known as the Grand Prix and the LG Cup, it became the World Open in 2010.
Since 2016 it has been held in the Chinese city of Yushan, with former champions including Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Ding Junhui and Judd Trump.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.
When is the 2025 World Open snooker?
The tournament takes place from February 23 to March 1 at the Yushan Sport Centre in Yushan, China.
Who is the World Open snooker defending champion?
Judd Trump won last year’s tournament, defeating Ding Junhui 10–4 in the final.
How much does the World Open 2025 champion win?
There's a prize pot of £825,000 up for grabs, broken down as follows:
- Last 64: £5,000
- Last 32: £9,000
- Last 16: £14,000
- Quarter-final: £22,000
- Semi-final: £33,000
- Runner-up: £75,000
- Winner: £175,000
- Highest break: £5,000
How can I watch the Welsh Open on television?
The World Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport+. The channel is available as part packages with BT Sport, Sky Sports, Virgin Media Stream and Discovery Plus. You can also access Eurosport+ via Discovery Plus on your Amazon Prime Video account or just watch on the Discovery Plus website. It costs from £3.99 per month.
What is the schedule for the 2025 World Open?
Here’s whan all the action will be happening:
- Last 64: February 23 and 24
- Last 32: February 25
- Last 16:: February 26
- Quarter-finals: February 27
- Semi-finals: February 28
- Final: March 1
When is John Higgin’s playing?
Scotland’s John Higgins will be playing his first match against England’s Mark Davis on February 24.
What other Scottish players are involved?
Joining Higgins in the final 64 draw are fellow-Scots Graeme Dott, Scott Donaldson and Chris Totten.
Where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?
Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the tournament for “medical reasons”.
Judd Trump is the 3/1 favourite to win the World Open, followed by Mark Selby (11/2), Kyren Wilson (6/1), Mark Allen (9/1) and Xiao Guodong (11/1).
