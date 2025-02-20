Judd Trump is the World Open defending champion. | Getty Images

The world’s finest snooker players are about to battle it out in China.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place under a number of names over the years, with different venues and formats, the World Open snooker championship was originally established as the Professional Players Tournament in 1982.

Later known as the Grand Prix and the LG Cup, it became the World Open in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2016 it has been held in the Chinese city of Yushan, with former champions including Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Ding Junhui and Judd Trump.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is the 2025 World Open snooker?

The tournament takes place from February 23 to March 1 at the Yushan Sport Centre in Yushan, China.

Who is the World Open snooker defending champion?

Judd Trump won last year’s tournament, defeating Ding Junhui 10‍–‍4 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much does the World Open 2025 champion win?

There's a prize pot of £825,000 up for grabs, broken down as follows:

Last 64: £5,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 16: £14,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Semi-final: £33,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Winner: £175,000

Highest break: £5,000

How can I watch the Welsh Open on television?

The World Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport+. The channel is available as part packages with BT Sport, Sky Sports, Virgin Media Stream and Discovery Plus. You can also access Eurosport+ via Discovery Plus on your Amazon Prime Video account or just watch on the Discovery Plus website. It costs from £3.99 per month.

What is the schedule for the 2025 World Open?

Here’s whan all the action will be happening:

Last 64: February 23 and 24

Last 32: February 25

Last 16:: February 26

Quarter-finals: February 27

Semi-finals: February 28

Final: March 1

When is John Higgin’s playing?

Scotland’s John Higgins will be playing his first match against England’s Mark Davis on February 24.

What other Scottish players are involved?

Joining Higgins in the final 64 draw are fellow-Scots Graeme Dott, Scott Donaldson and Chris Totten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?

Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the tournament for “medical reasons”.