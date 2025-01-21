Katherine Rednall and Paul Foster MBE are hopng to win the title for Scotland. | Getty Images

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting today (Monday, January 20).

Scotland has already seen some success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney winning Monday’s Open Pairs final.

Now it’s over to the Mixed Pairs final, which is being played today (Tuesday, January 21).

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to catch all the action.

Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?

The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

Who are the defending Mixed Pairs champions?

In 2024 the Mixed Pairs was won by Scotland’s Julie Forrest and English bowler Nick Brett.

Who is playing in the World Indoor Bowls Mixed Pairs final?

The final will see Scottish duo Beth Riva and Jason Banks take on Scotland’s Paul Foster MBE who has teamed up with English bowler Katherine Rednall. So whatever happens there’s guaranteed to be at least one Scottish winner.

What time does the World Indoor Bowls Mixed Pairs final start?

The Mixed Pairs final will start at 1pm on Tuesday, January 21.

What’s the prize money for the World Indoor Bowls Mixed Pairs?

The winners of the the Mixed Pairs will win £20,000 (to be split between the two players). It’s the same prize the winners of the Open Pairs, while the Open and Women’s champions bag a cheque for £50,000.

How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship Mixed Pairs final?

While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC - an that includes the Mixed Pairs final.

You can catch all the action on BBC Two from 1pm and the programme is scheduled to end at 5.15pm. It will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

What else is happening on Tuesday at the World Indoor Bowls Championship?

