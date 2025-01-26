World Indoor Bowls Men's Singles Final 2025 Prize money: How much they win, time, how to watch on TV
Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is now drawing to a close.
Scotland has already seen huge success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney winning Monday’s Open Pairs final, Beth Riva & Jason Banks triumphing in the Mixed Pairs final on Tuesday, and Katherine Forrest lifting the Women’s Singles title on Thursday.
Now it’s over to the men in the Open Singles final, which are being played today (Sunday, January 26).
And there could be even more good news for Scottish bowling fans, with 2023 runnerup Jason Banks through to the final.
Here’s everything you need to know - including how to catch all the action.
Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?
The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.
Who is the defending Open Singles champion?
In 2024 the Open Singles was won by Stewart Anderson. The defending champion is a treble winner - triumphing in 2013, 2019 and 2024 - but was knocked out at the quarter-final stage by David Gourlay.
Who is playing in the World Indoor Bowls Open Final?
The final will see Scottish 1996 winner England’s Robert Paxton take on Scotland’s Jason Banks. Banks was a beaten finalist in 2023 and has won both the Open Pairs and Mixed Pairs - but has yet to win an Open Singles title.
What time do the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles Final?
The final is scheduled to start at 2pm on Sunday, January 26.
What’s the prize money for the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles?
The winner of the the Open Singles will win £50,000 - the same amount as the winner of the Women’s Singles.
How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles Finals?
While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC - and that includes the Open Singles final. Here’s the schedule:
- 14:40 - 17:15 Open Singles Final; Robert Paxton v Jason Banks - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- 17:10 - 18:00 Open Singles Final; Robert Paxton v Jason Banks - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
