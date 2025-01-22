Two-time champion Julie Forrest is hoping to complete her hat-trick at this year's World Indoor Bowls Championships. | National World

It’s semi-finals day for the ladies at Potters Holiday Resort.

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting on Monday, January 20.

Scotland has already seen some success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney winning Monday’s Open Pairs final and Beth Riva & Jason Banks triumphing in the Mixed Pairs final on Tuesday.

Now it’s over to the Ladies Singles semi-finals, which are being played today (Wednesday, January 22).

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to catch all the action.

Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?

The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

Who is the defending Ladies Singles champion?

In 2024 the Ladies Singles Champion was Katherine Rednall, who won her sixth title - the third on the trot. She’ll not be winning a fourth though, having not made it to the semi-finals.

Who is playing in the Ladies Singles semi-finals?

The semi-finals will see two clashes between Scotland and the Auld Enemy - with a chance of an all-Scotland final. Scot Julie Forrest will take on Nicole Rogers first, followed by Scotland’s Beth Riva taking on Chelsea Spencer.

What time do the World Indoor Bowls Ladies Singles semi-finals start?

Julie Forrest v Nicole Rogers will be the final match on the afternoon schedule and is expected to start at around 5pm on Wednesday, January 22.

Beth Riva v Chelsea Spencer is the only match scheduled for the evening session, which starts at 7pm. Expect the game to get underway at around 7.30pm.

What’s the prize money for the World Indoor Bowls Ladies Singles?

The winner of the the Ladies Singles will win £50,000 - the same amount as the winner of the Open Singles.

How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship Mixed Pairs final?

While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC - and that includes the Ladies Singles semi-finals.

You can catch all the action from the first semi-final on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport website, with the programme scheduled for 5.10-6pm. The second semi-final will follow on the same channels from 7.30-9.30pm.

What else is happening on Tuesday at the World Indoor Bowls Championship?

Here’s the rest of the television schedule for Wednesday, January 22: