It’s the biggest day of the year for ladies indoor bowls.

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting on Monday, January 20.

Scotland has already seen some success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney winning Monday’s Open Pairs final and Beth Riva & Jason Banks triumphing in the Mixed Pairs final on Tuesday.

Now it’s over to the Ladies Singles final, which are being played today (Thursday, January 23) and guarantees another Scotland win.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to catch all the action.

Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?

The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

Who is the defending Ladies Singles champion?

In 2024 the Ladies Singles Champion was Katherine Rednall, who won her sixth title - the third on the trot. She’ll not be winning a fourth though, having not made it to the final.

Who is playing in the Ladies Singles final?

The final is an all-Scottish affair, with Julie Forrest taking Beth Riva

What time do the World Indoor Bowls Ladies Singles semi-finals start?

Julie Forrest v Beth Riva will start at 1pm on Thursday, January 23. Forrest is looking to win her third world singles title, following back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020. She’s also won two mixed pairs championships. Riva has yet to win a singles world title, but has already triumphed in this year’s mixed pairs tournament.

What’s the prize money for the World Indoor Bowls Ladies Singles?

The winner of the the Ladies Singles will win £50,000 - the same amount as the winner of the Open Singles.

How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship Ladies Singles final?

While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC - and that includes the Ladies Singles final.

You can catch all the action from the final live on BBC Two, the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport website, with the programme starting at 1pm and schedules to finish at 5.15pm.

What else is happening on Thursday at the World Indoor Bowls Championship?

