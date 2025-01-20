World Indoor Bowls 2025 Prize money: How much the bowlers win, history, format, television schedule
Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting today (Monday, January 20).
Scotland has already seen some success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney through to Monday’s pairs final and Scotland providing three out the the four players contending the mixed doubles final on Tuesday when Katherine Rednall & Paul Foster MBE take on Beth Riva & Jason Banks.
But it's the open singles tournament which attracts the most interest and where Scotland shines brightest - Scots Alex Marshall and Paul Foster have claimed the most titles, with six and five wins respectively.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament.
Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?
The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.
Who are the defending champions?
In 2024 the Open Singles was won by Stewart Anderson, the Women's Singles by Katherine Rednall, the Open Pairs by Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett, the Mixed Pairs by Nick Brett and Julie Forrest, and the under 25s singles by Darren Weir.
What’s the prize money at the World Indoor Bowls?
The winner of the Open Singles will receive a cheque for £50,000, as will the winner of the Women’s Singles.
The winners of the Open Pairs and the Mixed Pairs will each win £20,000 (to be split between the two players).
How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship?
While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC.
The Open Singles quarter finals, semi finals and final will all be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.
The television schedule is as follows:
Monday, 20 January
- Singles round one - Paul Foster MBE v Jamie Chestney: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Pairs final - Jason Banks & Michael Stepney v Robert Paxton & Jason Greenslade: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Singles round one - Stewart Anderson v Daniel Alonim: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Singles round one - Jason Greenslade v Sam Tolchard: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Tuesday, 21 January
- Singles round two - Wayne Willgress v David Gourlay MBE: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Mixed pairs final: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Singles round two - Robert Paxton v Darren Burnett: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Singles round two - Michael Stepney v Les Gillett: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 22 January
- Singles round two - Paul Hartley v Coleen Piketh: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Singles round two: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Website & App
- Semi-final one, women's singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Semi-final two, women's singles: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 23 January
- Round two, open singles - Martin Heitzman v Mark Dawes: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Women's singles final: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Round two, open singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Round two, open singles - Jason Banks v Alex Marshall MBE: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 24 January
- Quarter-final one, open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Quarter-final two, open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Quarter-final three, open singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Quarter-final four, open singles: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 25 January
- Semi-final one, open singles: 13:00 - 17:05 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- Semi-final two, open singles: 17:30 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 26 January
- Open singles final
- 14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
What Scottish bowlers are involved?
Scotland's two all time greats of the bowls world are still in contention for the title they have won a remarkable 11 times between them. Alex Marshall lifted the title in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2015, while Paul Foster won in 1998, 2001, 2005, 2011 and 2017. Both have received MBEs in recognition for what they have brought to the sport. Meanwhile defending champion is the tournament favourite and is a treble winner - triumphing in 2013, 2019 and 2024.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.