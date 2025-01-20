World Indoor Bowls 2025 Prize money: How much the bowlers win, history, format, television schedule

Scotland's Stewart Anderson is the defending champion of the World Indoor Bowls and is favourite to win again. | Getty Images

It’s the biggest tournament of the year for the sport - where Scotland tend to excel.

Played since 1979, this year’s The World Indoor Bowls Championship is currently underway, with the Open Singles starting today (Monday, January 20).

Scotland has already seen some success, with Jason Banks & Michael Stepney through to Monday’s pairs final and Scotland providing three out the the four players contending the mixed doubles final on Tuesday when Katherine Rednall & Paul Foster MBE take on Beth Riva & Jason Banks.

But it's the open singles tournament which attracts the most interest and where Scotland shines brightest - Scots Alex Marshall and Paul Foster have claimed the most titles, with six and five wins respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's tournament.

Where is the World Indoor Bowls Championship held?

The championships were first held in 1979 in Coatbridge but moved to England in 1989 when it was held in Preston's Guild Hall. In 1999, Potters Holidays took over the sponsorship and the event moved to its current home at the company's resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

Who are the defending champions?

In 2024 the Open Singles was won by Stewart Anderson, the Women's Singles by Katherine Rednall, the Open Pairs by Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett, the Mixed Pairs by Nick Brett and Julie Forrest, and the under 25s singles by Darren Weir.

What’s the prize money at the World Indoor Bowls?

The winner of the Open Singles will receive a cheque for £50,000, as will the winner of the Women’s Singles.

The winners of the Open Pairs and the Mixed Pairs will each win £20,000 (to be split between the two players).

How can I watch the World Indoor Bowls Championship?

While the initial stages of the competition can only be watched on YouTube by searching for @WorldBowlsTour, the last week is broadcast by the BBC.

The Open Singles quarter finals, semi finals and final will all be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

The television schedule is as follows:

Monday, 20 January

Singles round one - Paul Foster MBE v Jamie Chestney: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Pairs final - Jason Banks & Michael Stepney v Robert Paxton & Jason Greenslade: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Singles round one - Stewart Anderson v Daniel Alonim: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Singles round one - Jason Greenslade v Sam Tolchard: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Tuesday, 21 January

Singles round two - Wayne Willgress v David Gourlay MBE: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Mixed pairs final: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Singles round two - Robert Paxton v Darren Burnett: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Singles round two - Michael Stepney v Les Gillett: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday, 22 January

Singles round two - Paul Hartley v Coleen Piketh: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Singles round two: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Website & App

Semi-final one, women's singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Semi-final two, women's singles: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Thursday, 23 January

Round two, open singles - Martin Heitzman v Mark Dawes: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Women's singles final: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Round two, open singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Round two, open singles - Jason Banks v Alex Marshall MBE: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 24 January

Quarter-final one, open singles: 10:00 - 11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Quarter-final two, open singles: 13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Quarter-final three, open singles: 17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Quarter-final four, open singles: 19:30 - 21:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 25 January

Semi-final one, open singles: 13:00 - 17:05 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Semi-final two, open singles: 17:30 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 26 January

Open singles final

14:40 - 17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

17:10 - 18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

What Scottish bowlers are involved?