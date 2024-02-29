World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024: When are Laura Muir and Josh Kerr running? How to watch Glasgow event on TV

Home heroes Josh Kerr and Laura Muir are the star attractions at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which get under way at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Friday, March 1.

Reigning 1500m world champion Kerr and Olympic silver medallist Muir both go in the 3000m at prime time on Saturday evening, with the gun going at 8.15pm and 8.45pm, respectively. Ethiopian pair Selemon Barega and Getnet Wale will hope to spoil Kerr’s homecoming, with USA’s Yared Nuguse also in the mix.

Another Ethiopian in Gudaf Tsegay is the one to beat for Muir, with the 5000m world recorder holder at the top of a strong field that also includes former 3000m steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech. Both will have high hopes of a medal in front of a home crowd, much like Kilbarchan’s Jemma Reekie who will have her eyes on an 800m medal after a storming performance at the British Indoor Championships in February.

Left to right, David Rudisha, George Holloway of the United States, Femke Bol of the Netherlands, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine, Josh Kerr of Great Britain and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, the official mascot of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 and former athlete Eilidh Doyle during a World Indoor Championships media conference at the Emirates Arena, on February 29, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Reekie arrives with the second-fastest time in the world this year behind only Habitam Alemu, who will be the 25-year-old’s main competition alongside American Nia Akins when they go head-to-head at 9.20pm on Sunday evening. USA's Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman are the headline acts on Friday as they go head-to-head in the men’s 60m at 9.45pm.

400m hurdles world champion Femke Bol is the big name in the women’s 400m on Saturday, while 400m hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm bids for his first global 400m medal but will have to beat defending champion Jereem Richards.

In terms of field events, men's pole vault world record holder and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis is in town on Sunday to defend the title he won two years ago in Belgrade. USA's Ryan Crouser (men's shot put), Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh (women's high jump) and Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou (men's long jump) are among other star names.

The women’s pole vault sees Great Britain’s Molly Caudery in action on Saturday, where the 23-year-old will hope to continue the rapid rise that has seen her twice set world leading heights already this year, testing herself against Olympic gold medallist Katie Moon.

All the action can be watched live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with morning sessions running from 9.30am to 2.15pm and evenings from 6.45pm to 10pm.