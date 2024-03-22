Scottish ice dancer Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear are lying in fourth place after the rhythm dance programme at the World Figure Skating Championships.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, from the US are in the lead with 90.08 points, followed by Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, from Italy, who scored 87.52, with Canadian team Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier, in third with 86.51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gibson and Ms Fear are less than two points behind on 84.60.

Ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who are competing for a medal at the World Figure Skating Championships, earlier this week in Montreal, Canada.

The second British ice dance team, Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez, are lying in 21st position, just missing out on qualifying for the free dance.

Mr Gibson said: “I think we’re capable of scoring higher. It felt like our best performance and the score didn’t feel our best, but it is what it is what it is.”

Ms Fear added: “We’ll look at the scores tonight and see where we can improve for tomorrow and that’s always a fun challenge.”

Earlier this week, Mr Gibson, from Prestwick, told The Scotsman the pair were aiming for a podium finish at the competition, which is taking place in Montreal, Canada.

Meanwhile, Olivia Smart, a British-born skater who competes for Spain and appeared as a professional in last year’s series of Dancing on Ice after ending her partnership with Adrian Diaz, has qualified for the free skate and is lying in 15th place with her new partner, Tim Dieck, with a score of 71.81.

She told The Scotsman that a season on Dancing on Ice had been good training for returning to high-level competition.

“Coming back to competing is a whole other thing in terms of performance, but I do believe being on Dancing on Ice taught me a lot,” she said. “Every Sunday I was terrified. It’s live TV and you have to show up on the day and do it. I learned a lot more doing the show than I thought I would.

"I’ve got unforgettable memories and had lots and lots of fun.”