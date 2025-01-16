Four of the favourites to take this year's Women's Royal Rumble title.Four of the favourites to take this year's Women's Royal Rumble title.
Four of the favourites to take this year's Women's Royal Rumble title. | Getty Images

Women's Royal Rumble Odds 2025: The 11 favourites to win the WWE wrestling event - including Iyo Sky

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST

A hot of the biggest names in wrestling are in contention to take the crown in the free-for-all.

It’s not long to go until one of the biggest night of the year for fans of professional wrestling - the WWE’s Royal Rumble.

And for the first time Netflix subscribers will be able to watch all the action for free, as part of a historic £4billion 10-year deal between the WWE and the streaming giant.

Earlier this months saw the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix, with the latest plots, beefs and bouts available every Monday, 52-weeks a year, as the wrestling roadshow travels across the USA and beyond.

The 38th annual Rumble will be the first major event to feature on Netflix and, as usual, will see 30 men and 30 women enter the ring one at a time, fighting to avoid being thrown out and be the last competitor standing.

This year’s Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 1, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, starting at about 1am UK time.

If you want to watch but don’t yet have a Netflix subscription you can sign up for £4.99 or more here.

In the meantime, here are the 11 wrestlers who the bookies reckon have the best chance of taking the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 crown.

1. Charlotte Flair

The hot 6/4 favourite to win the Women's Royal Rumble is Charlotte Flair. Westling success runs in the family - she's the daughter of the legendary Rick Flair. | Getty Images

2. Iyo Sky

Two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky is the 5/2 second favourite to add the Royal Rumble title to her growing CV. The Japanese athlete's real name is Masami Odate. | Getty Images for Netflix

3. Becky Lynch

Irish-American fighter is a 10/3 to add a second Royal Rumble title to the one she won in 2019. At WrestleMania 35 won both the Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship, becoming the first woman to hold both titles at the same time. | Getty Images for Vulture

4. Jade Cargill

Before signing to WWE in 2023, Jade Cargill was the longest reigning All Elite Wrestling (AEW) champion in history - holding the position for 508. She's priced at 4/1 for the Royal Rumble. | Getty Images for Fanatics

