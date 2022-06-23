The 35-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 51 in the world, is unseeded despite recent good form on grass courts, reaching the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart earlier this month and defeating Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

Despite being a two-time former Wimbledon champion and a former world No 1, Wimbledon use the current rankings to make their seedings and, as a result, Murray falls outside the top 32 players, even with the exclusion of Russian and Belarussian players due to the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine.

It means that Murray will be a dangerous floater in the draw and can face any of the other 127 players in the tournament in his opening match.

Andy Murray is unseeded for Wimbledon.

Who is in the men’s field?

On the men’s side of the draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic is top seed, with Rafael Nadal seeded second. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is seeded ninth, while his compatriot Dan Evans is slated at No 29.

Other Brits who will be competing in the men’s draw include rising star Jack Draper and Ryan Peniston, who have both recorded good results during the grass-court swing this season. Draper gains entry by virtue of his ranking, but Peniston has been awarded a wildcard alongside fellow Brits Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, Paul Jubb and Alastair Gray.

Mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and three-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka are also unseeded and would offer a stern test to any of the seeds in round one.

Serena Williams will play her first singles match of the year at Wimbledon.

Is Emma Raducanu seeded?

In the women’s draw, in-form French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the top seed, with Anett Kontaveit seeded second. Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who burst on to the scene at Wimbledon last year and has since won the US Open, is seeded tenth, the only Brit in the top 32.

She is joined in the draw by compatriots Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan, Yuriko Miyazaki, Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal.

Former champion Serena Williams, who has yet to play a singles match in 2022, has been given a wildcard but is unseeded for the event.

When is the 2022 Wimbledon draw?

The singles draws take place at 10am on Friday, June 24, with the doubles draws two hours later.

The tournament begins on Monday, June 27 and runs for two weeks. The women’s final is scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, June 9, with the men’s final 24 hours later on Sunday, June 10.

Who are the seeds?

Men’s seeds: 1 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia), 2 – Rafael Nadal (Spain), 3 – Casper Ruud (Norway), 4 – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), 5 – Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), 6 – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), 7 – Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), 8 – Matteo Berrettini (Italy), 9 – Cameron Norrie (Great Britain), 10 – Jannik Sinner (Italy), 11 – Taylor Fritz (USA), 12 – Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), 13 – Denis Shapovalov (Canada), 14 – Marin Cilic (Croatia), 15 – Reilly Opelka (USA), 16 – Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain), 17 – Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain), 18 – Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), 19 – Gael Monfils (France), 20 – Alex de Minaur (Australia), 21 – John Isner (USA), 22 – Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands), 23 – Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia), 24 – Frances Tiafoe (USA), 25 – Holger Rune (Denmark), 26 – Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia), 27 – Filip Krajinovic (Serbia), 28 – Lorenzo Sonego (Italy), 29 – Dan Evans (Great Britain), 30 – Jenson Brooksby (USA), 31 – Tommy Paul (USA), 32 – Sebastian Baez (Argentina).