Officially known as simply ‘The Championships’, Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, dating back to 1877.
Last year Barbora Krejcikova won the Women’s Singles title after defeating Jasmine Paolini in an entertaining final, 6–2, 2–6, 6–4.
Here’s who is favourite to succeed her this year.
1. Aryna Sabalenka - 11/4
Current world number one Aryna Sabalenka is the 11/4 favourite to triumph at Wimbledon. She has won 20 WTA Tour singles titles, including three majors at the 2023 Australian Open, 2024 Australian Open, and 2024 US Open. She has also won two doubles majors at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open. | Getty Images
2. Elena Rybakina - 11/2
Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina is priced at 11/2 to land her second All England title. The world number three has won nine WTA Tour singles titles. | Getty Images
3. Coco Gauff - 6/1
American player Coco Gauff has won two singles majors to date - the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open. She's priced at the 6/1 thiord favourite to add the Wimbledon 2025 to her CV. | Getty Images
4. Iga Swiatek - 10/1
Poland's Iga Swiatek has spent 125 weeks as world number one, winning 22 WTA singles titles, including five major titles: four at the French Open and one at the US Open. Her best performance at Wimbledon was in 2023 when she reached the quarter finals. He's a 10/1 shot to go all the way this year. | AFP via Getty Images