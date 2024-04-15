Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, the St Andrew’s Sporting Club has announced.

Limond fell ill last week amid preparations for a fight and a statement from the Scot’s boxing club read: “Everyone at St Andrew’s Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond. Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time.”

Former opponent Curtis Woodhouse was among those to pay tribute to Limond. Limond beat Woodhouse to retain his Commonwealth light-welterweight title at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena in 2014. Woodhouse posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Willie Limond, a great fighter and a great man. We stayed in touch after our fight and always had a laugh together. Absolutely gutted. Rest In Peace champ.”

Former world champion Alex Arthur and fellow Scot wrote: “I met this funny hyper Glaswegian lad when I was 13 years old, when I seen him box I was blown away at how good he was. We went on to become very good friends and of course ended up fighting each other! It only made us closer friends! Love you Willie ma man.”

Limond had been due to face Joe Laws at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on May 3, but was admitted to Monklands Hospital in a critical condition after being found unresponsive. Laws posted on social media: “I am devastated, listen my old son wait for me at the pearly gates and we can get it on Can all my support and followers just skip that morning coffee and chuck in couple quid give this boxing legend the send off he deserves.”