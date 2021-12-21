William Borland next match at the PDC World Darts Championship: Who is he playing? What channel is it on?

William Borland celebrates his nine dart finish against Bradley Brooks at the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 17, 2021 (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Scot became an overnight sensation after showing nerves of steel to throw a stunning nine-dart finish in the deciding leg of his first round victory over Englishman Bradley Brooks at the Ally Pally.

It was a moment that will go down in sporting folklore as the East Calder ace sent the packed London arena in raptures while footage of his incredible achievement – and the celebrations which followed – went viral across social media.

All eyes are now on Borland ahead of the second round and here’s all you need to know about his upcoming match:

Who is William Borland playing next?

The Scot has been drawn to face world number 15 Ryan Searle in the second round of the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship.

When is the match?

The second round tie will be the first to take place in the afternoon session on Wednesday, December 22, and is due to start at 12.40pm.

What channel is it on?

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the World Darts Championship.

Subscribers can also stream via their phone, tablet, PC or console on the Sky Go app.

The match will also be available to watch on Now TV.

Odds

Ryan Searle (3/10) William Borland (12/5) – Paddy Power