Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2020? results, match ratings and recap as Scotland’s Drew McIntyre is victorious

Winning the Royal Rumble holds such importance to the victor, because it allows them to challenge a current champion of their choosing just a couple of months later in the main event match at WrestleMania.

Winning the Royal Rumble holds such importance to the victor, because it allows them to challenge a current champion of their choosing just a couple of months later in the main event match at WrestleMania.

Instead of just two competitors, a total of 30 enter a Royal Rumble match - two begin, but more are added to the fight - one every 90 seconds.

There are no pinfall or submission eliminations. The only way to have someone removed from the match is to throw them over the top rope, with both of their feet touching the floor outside.

Scotland’s Drew McIntyre was victorious at this year’s event. The wrestler – originally from Ayr – will go on to likely face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania on 5 April.

McIntyre first worked for WWE between 2007 and 2014. He returned to wrestling for independent promotions (including Scotland’s own Insane Championship Wrestling), before being resigned by WWE in 2017

Here's what went down, including our ratings for each match, so in this day and age of seemingly endless wrestling content, you can decide whether they're worth your time...

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns took on Baron 'King' Corbin in the first bout of the night a Falls Count Anywhere match that meant the three-count pin format of a traditional wrestling match was in place, but that pin didn't have to take place inside the ring.

The match involved wrestlers going through tables, being thrown into portaloos and plenty of interference from Corbin's cohorts Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

In the end, Reigns emerged victorious, delivering a Superman Punch and scoring the win off a spear to possibly put an end to a months-long rivalry.

Result

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin

Rating

2.75/5

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair bested 29 other women to once again insert herself into the championship race in the lead up to WrestleMania, a story we have seen told time and time again.

Any of the other stars in this match would have made a more interesting winner - NXT's Shayna Baszler (once bookies' favourite to win) for a start.

As it was, this was an underwhelming Rumble match that lacked the intrigue of the men's equivalent later in the night, if only because WWE continues to put so little focus on its women.

Result

Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble

Rating

2.5/5

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Lacey Evans vs. Bayley

Just as it looked like Evans was going to score the upset win, she delivered a standing moonsault, only for Bayley to get her knees up for the counter, grab the tights and score the win.

This match had the unenviable task of following the first Rumble match of the night, and lacked the intensity we've seen from the two performers on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Result

Bayley defeated Lacey Evans

Rating

1.5/5

Strap Match for the Universal Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend

Danial Bryan took on champion Bray Wyatt (competing under his supernatural "The Fiend" persona) in a Strap Match for the biggest prize in the WWE today - the Universal Championship.

The 'Strap Match' stipulation meant they were tethered together, so there was really no escape from one another. Plus, that strap can become a dangerous weapon in the right hands...

And so it did on the night, with the two men - who put on a low-key classic at the same event six years ago - going hell for leather (pun somewhat intended).

Covered in bruises, the two competitors went at it, with the fans wincing along to every blow of the strap, until The Fiend countered a barrage of belt strikes with the mandible claw for the win.

Result

The Fiend defeated Daniel Bryan

Rating

3.75/5

Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Two of the very best of WWE's women's roster went head to head for the RAW Women's Championship.

Towards the end of the match, Lynch saw Asuka's attempt at using the green mist coming, and booted the champion in the stomach.

Lynch locked in her Disarmher finisher, ensuring she retained her title, in a match that was loaded with in-ring chemistry, storytelling and good performances.

Result

Lynch defeated Asuka

Rating

3.5/5

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar entered at number one in the main event of this year's PPV, and quickly got to work eliminating all who challenged him.

Racking up an impressive 13 eliminations (tying the record for the most ever in a Royal Rumble match), it wasn't until Scotland's Drew McIntyre entered the ring in the number 16 spot that the ex-UFC star met his match.

McIntrye himself clocked up six eliminations in a field that included surprise entrants like NXT's Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, and a returning Edge, nearly a decade after the Canadian superstar was forced to retire through neck injury.

"The Scottish Psychopath" went on to last nearly 35 minutes in the match, coming out on top after throwing out Roman Reigns.

McIntyre will go on to challenge for either the WWE or Universal championship at WrestleMania in April.

Result

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble match

Rating

4.25/5