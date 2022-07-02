Who is Katie Boulter's boyfriend? Alex De Minaur facing fellow British hopeful Liam Broady at Wimbledon

Boulter will bid to reach the fourth round of the women’s singles when she takes on France’s Harmony Tan on Court Two at 11am, and she will then make her way to Court 1 to take in the match between partner Alex De Minaur and Liam Broady, scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Australian De Minaur, who has been dating Boulter since early 2021, already knocked out Britain’s Jack Draper on Thursday, and Broady admitted will not hold it against Boulter if she cheers against him in Saturday’s third round clash.

“I won’t judge her if she sits in Demon’s (De Minaur’s) box,” he said. “She kind of has to, doesn’t she?”

De Minaur played an excellent match to beat Draper but Broady will go into the contest full of confidence after his five-set victory over 12th seed Diego Schwartzman.

“I fancy myself against anybody, to be honest,” said Broady. “I actually played Demon in Eastbourne last year. I know his game pretty well. He’s a fantastic player. He’s very good on the grass. The deeper he goes in the tournament, the harder he would be to stop.”

If either Boulter or Broady make it through their ties, it will be the first time since 1979 that Britain has had three or more players through to the last 16 in singles after victories for Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson on Friday.

Who is Katie Boulter’s boyfriend?

Katie Boulter is bidding to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alex De Minaur started playing tennis at the age of three at the Sydney Private Tennis Academy.

He was ranked second on the juniors circuit and won the 2016 Australian Open boys’ doubles title alongside Blake Ellis.

He reached the quarter-finals of the Spain F22 on his professional debut in July 2015.

He is the youngest player to play in two consecutive ATP semi-finals since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Alex de Minaur, the boyfriend of Katie Boulter, is facing her fellow Brit, Liam Broady, in the third round of the men's singles on Saturday. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)