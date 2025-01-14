All you need to know about Scotland’s latest tennis prospect

Jacob Fearnley has emerged as Scotland’s brightest tennis prospects after a breakthrough year in 2024.

The 23-year-old comes into the sport at the same time that Scotland - and Britain’s - most legendary player Andy Murray called time on a glittering career. And while there is no expectation on Fearnley to hit the heights that Murray did, there is genuine excitement that he can make a tangible impact at the highest level of the game.

Jacob Fearnley’s early life and education

Born on July 15, 2001 in Edinburgh, Fearnley attended Merchiston Castle school, where he became one of the best juniors in Scotland. He took up tennis at the age of four and credits his mother Samantha and his grandparents while growing up in Dalkeith for the reason he fell in love with the sport.

Instead of turning professional after his schooling, he moved over to the United States to play collegiate tennis for Texas Christian University. Fearnley had competed with Slam winners Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during his early teens and his reputation was growing within the sport. At the age of 17, he combined starring for TCU with a degree in kinesiology, before graduating five years later.

Jacob Fearnley’s rise to prominence

Fearnley was ranked 646 in January 2024 and had to enter qualifying in the Challenger events - the second tier of the ATP Tour - in order to progress his ranking. His breakthrough came in the summer of 2024 during the grass court swing, despite playing most of his tennis on hard courts. As a qualifier, Fearnley won the Nottingham Challenger and a result earned a wildcard into Wimbledon, circumnavigating the perils of qualifying.

Fearnley was handed a kind draw at SW19 against Spanish qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas and after winning that match - his first at a Slam - earned a second-round tie against Novak Djokovic. Fearnley impressed in the biggest tie of his career, taking a set before losing valiantly in four.

After Wimbledon, Fearnley returned to the United States. He won another Challenger title in Lincoln, although he was unable to make it through the qualifiers at the US Open. His ranking, though, was now at a career high of 160.

Fearnley jetted back to Europe and made significant progress in the indoor swing. He won his third and fourth Challenger tournaments of the year in the French cities of Rennes and Orleans and then qualified for his first main tour event in Stockholm, Sweden, defeating Corentin Moutet in the first round before losing to talented Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Making history

By the end of 2024, Fearnley was ranked 99 in the world, climbing 547 positions and setting a record in the ATP singles rankings for the year.

The start of 2025 has gone well for Fearnley. While he exited the Canberra Challenger early, he was in peak physical shape for his first round tie at the Australian Open against home favourite, who he dispatched in straight sets to set up a match against unseeded Frenchman Arthur Cazaux. Should he prevail in that match in Melbourne, he could face second seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Fearnley spoke well to legendary tennis figure John McEnroe after the Kyrgios match, and was asked where his Scottish accent has gone. Smiling, Fearnley responded: “It’s nowhere to be seen, but it’s coming back, the longer I spend outside of the States.”

Fearnley has been picked for the Great Britain Davis Cup team, who are due to face Japan at the start of February, and he has a good chance of cementing his place in the top 100 this year should he maintain his current level of form.

When is Jacob Fearnley next playing at Australian Open

Jacob Fearnley has been scheduled to play in the early hours of Wednesday morning GMT for his Australian Open second round match against Arthur Cazaux.