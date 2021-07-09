Wimbledon 2021 has proved a dramatic tournament so far, with Serena Williams retiring with an injury after slipping on Centre Court in the first round and Andy Murray – the three-time Grand Slam winner and wildcard – making it through to the third round after being spurred on by the crowd.

Murray made a bittersweet exit from this year’s much-awaited tournament in his round three match against Canadian 10th seed, Denis Shapovalov, as did British number one Dan Evans in his match against Sebastian Korda and 18-year-old star Emma Raducanu in her fourth round match on Manic Monday (July 5).

After Swiss tennis extraordinaire and winner of 20 Grand Slams, Roger Federer, was knocked out in the quarter final by Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz yesterday (July 7), the Men’s Singles semi finals now await fans on Friday July 9 ahead of the final.

Here’s what you need to know about the Wimbledon finals this year and who will competing in the next stages of the Men’s and Women’s Singles.

When are the Wimbledon 2021 finals?

The finals of this year’s championships will take place this weekend on July 10-11.

When is the Wimbledon 2021 final? What time is the final? Who is playing at Wimbledon today? (Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire)

The Women’s Single Grand Slam final is due to take place on Saturday July 10 at 2pm, while the Men’s Singles final is scheduled for the following day on Sunday July 11 at 2pm.

Both finals will take place on Centre Court, with Doubles and Wheelchair Finals also set to be held this weekend – with draws still to be confirmed by the results of latest matches.

Draws for the Wheelchair Men’s and Women’s Singles, as well as doubles matches, were announced on Tuesday July 6.

Who is playing in the Men’s Singles semi finals?

After the quarter finals saw Federer, Marton Fucsovics, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of the competition, the Men’s Singles semi finals of Wimbledon 2021 will see Novac Djokovic play Shapovalov on Centre Court today (July 9) at 1.30pm, followed by Italian player Matteo Berrettini’s match against Hurkacz no sooner than 3.30pm.

The Women’s Singles semi finals got underway yesterday (July 8), with world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty triumphing over German Angelique Kerber in a tense match on Centre Court.

Aryna Sabalenka, 23-year-old top ranker from Belarus, was then knocked out of the competition by Karolína Plíšková after the Czech star took the lead with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

This means that Barty and Plíšková will advance to tomorrow’s Women Singles final match on Centre Court at 2pm.

Yesterday also saw British number two world rank for Wheelchair Men’s Singles, Alfie Hewett, fail to secure a place in the semi final after losing out to Joachim Gerard, but fellow Brit Gordon Reid triumphed over the Japanese number one single’s rank Shingo Kunieda.

But in the Wheelchair Women’s Singles semi final, winner of last year’s US Open Jordanne Whiley will play against Dutch number one Diede De Groot after her triumph over Aniek Van Koot.

Whoever prevails in these semi final matches will progress to this weekend’s final, which will decide who takes home the Grand Slam trophy and the £1,700,000 winner’s prize up for grabs at this year’s tournament - with a whopping £35 million on offer to winners in total.

To find out more about the order of play and players competing, visit: https://www.wimbledon.com/.

