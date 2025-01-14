Jacob Fearnley celebrates winning match point against Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the Men's Singles First Round match during day two of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. | Getty Images

The Australian Open has seen a possible new Scottish tennis star emerge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh-born tennis player Jacob Fearnley has been one of the of the breakout stars of the Australian Open so far.

The British number three defeated local favourite Nick Kyrios in the first round in straight sets 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first overseas Grand Slam win of the 23-year-old’s career and all eyes are now on his second round match.

Here’s everything you need to know?

Who is Jacob Fearnley playing in the second round of the Australian Open?

Fearnley will now play French player Arthur Cazaux. The 22-year-old was ranked as high as number four in the junior world ranking and is currently the world number 86, having risen as high as 63. Cazaux has three Challenger singles titles to his name and his best performance in a Grand Slam prior to this year’s Australian Open was reaching the second round of Wimbledon last year. He has career earnings of $323,597.

When will Jacob Fearnley be playing his second round match?

Fearnley is scheduled to play his second round match against Arthur Cazaux on Wednesday, January 15.

They will be playing on Court 6, with their match expected to start at around 2.20am UK time, so you’ll have to get up early if you want to catch the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will Jacob Fearnley play next if he beats Arthur Cazaux?

Should Fearnely win he’ll progress to the thrid round to play the winner of the match between Spanish player Pedro Martinez or number two seed Alexander Zverev.

What did Jacob Fearnley say after his first round win?

Following his win over Nick Kyrios, Fearnley said: "All things considered I think it has to be the best match I've ever played.

"I was extremely nervous. It wasn't really until I walked out there that I actually was kind of calm.

"Honestly, it was one of the best experiences of my life."

How much money will Jacob Fearnley win at the Australian Open?

Fearnley will enjoy the biggest payday of his career at the Australian Open. Just qualifying guaranteed him A$132,000 (£67,000) in prize money, a figure that rose to A$200,000 (£100,700) thanks to his first round win. If he can win again his guaranteed earnings will rise again to A$290,000 (£146,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch Jacob Fearnley v Arthur Cazaux on television?

The second round match will be broadcast live on Eurosport, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

The discovery+ channel is available from £6.99 per month from their website.