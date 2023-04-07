In what will be a rare appearance in a clay court event, the 35-year-old will be up against Alex de Minaur of Australia in his first round match. It will be Murray’s third meeting against the world No 19, with the Scot yet to win against him. Their previous two matches all came on hard courts, with Murray – currently ranked 57 – losing in Zhuhai in 2019 and then last year at the Laver Cup. They were also due to meet in Washington in 2018 but Murray withdrew injured.