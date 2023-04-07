All Sections
When is Andy Murray's next match? Scot's next tournament, Monte Carlo draw, how to watch

Andy Murray will be back in action in the coming days after the Scot was named in the draw for the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST
Andy Murray will face Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters.

In what will be a rare appearance in a clay court event, the 35-year-old will be up against Alex de Minaur of Australia in his first round match. It will be Murray’s third meeting against the world No 19, with the Scot yet to win against him. Their previous two matches all came on hard courts, with Murray – currently ranked 57 – losing in Zhuhai in 2019 and then last year at the Laver Cup. They were also due to meet in Washington in 2018 but Murray withdrew injured.

The Monte-Carlo Masters starts on Sunday and is the first 1000 Masters Series event of the year to be played on clay. The tournament is being streamed live on Amazon Prime and TennisTV. Should Murray win, he would face either Albert Ramos of Spain or a qualifier in the second round.

