Andy Murray will play his first match of 2023 at the Adelaide International on Tuesday morning when he faces American Sebastian Korda.

Andy Murray kicks off 2023 with a clash against Sebastian Korda in Adelaide.

The 35-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 49 in the world, will take on Korda for the second time in three months. The duo met at the Gijon Open back in October, with the World No 33 prevailing 6-4 1-6 6-1. The winner will play fourth seed Andrey Rublev, from Russia, or Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

It is a competitive field in Adelaide, with Novak Djokovic the top seed. Murray is in the bottom half of the draw, which contains second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, while last year’s Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev is in Djokovic’s section of the field. The Serbian will begin his campaign against Frenchman Constant Lestienne on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray is not the only Brit in the draw. Jack Draper, who Murray defeated in an exhibition event in Aberdeen last month, plays Korean qualifier Soon-woo Kwon, while Kyle Edmund – using a protected ranking after two years on the sidelines with injury – plays sixth seed Jannik Sinner. Both matches are scheduled for Monday.

The Adelaide International, which is one of the warm-up events ahead of the Australian Open commencing on January 16, is not being broadcast live by Amazon Prime, although the tournament is available to watch on the ATP’s dedicated TennisTV platform online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney.

Evans’ 6-3 1-6 6-3 success gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D clash following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event. Evans broke his opponent in his first service game of the deciding set and rallied again after the Spaniard hit back to level the set at 2-2. Ramos-Vinolas saved a match point on his serve at 5-3 but Evans was undaunted and served out the next game to book Britain’s last-eight berth.

Advertisement Hide Ad