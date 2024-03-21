Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday night with an impressive win over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Murray recovered from dropping the first set against Berrettini to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Florida, only losing his serve once. He is now safely in the next round of the ATP Masters 1000 Series event, and he will take on a familiar foe in 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Florida next.

Murray and Etcheverry, the world No 30 from Argentina, know each other pretty well. This will be their fourth meeting in the space of the year, with the last of those coming at the Australian Open in January, which the Argentinian won comfortably in straight sets. Previous to that, there were two gruelling encounters in 2023: Etcheverry prevailed in Basel, while the Scot was victorious in Indian Wells. According to the bookmakers, Murray is the narrow favourite to progress this time around.

Andy Murray plays Tomas Martin Etcheverry next at the Miami Open.

Murray v Etcheverry will be played on Friday, although the order of play has not yet been released by the organisers. Regardless of the start time, the match will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports, while subscription service TennisTV will also show the match across its streaming platforms.