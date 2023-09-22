All Sections
When is Andy Murray playing in Zhuhai Championships? How do I watch in UK? Full details for potential clash with Cameron Norrie

Andy Murray will be seeking revenge when he takes on Aslan Karatsev as the Scot bids to make the quarter-finals of the Zhuhai Open.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 18:53 BST
Andy Murray is the seventh seed at the Zhuhai Championships.Andy Murray is the seventh seed at the Zhuhai Championships.
Murray and Karatsev have only met once before, in the final of last year’s Sydney Open in Australia. On that occasion, the Russian prevailed 6-3 6-3 to land the title and while his ranking has dropped since that meeting down under, he will still be a dangerous opponent for Murray.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is currently 41 in the world and is trying to break into the top 32 of the rankings by the end of the year so he can be seeded for the Australian Open in January. He defeated local wildcard Ye Cong Mo 7-5 6-3 in the previous round, but Karatsev – currently ranked 63 – will be significant step up in class for the 36-year-old. The match is due to start around 11am on Saturday.

Murray is seeded seventh and should he prevail in China, then he could face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie, who is also in action on Saturday against Australian Marc Polmans for a place in the last eight. British fans, however, are unable to watch the matches, as the tournament has not been picked up by a UK broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Dan Evans was brought back down to earth after his Davis Cup heroics with an opening loss against Roman Safiullin at the Chengdu Open. The British number two won four rubbers in Manchester to lead Britain through to the Davis Cup quarter-finals last week but was beaten in the second round in China, falling to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.

