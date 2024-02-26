When is Andy Murray playing in Dubai? What TV channel is match against Denis Shapovalov on?

Andy Murray is in action this week, with the 36-year-old part of the field at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The Scot is unseeded for the ATP 500 Series event and comes in ranked 67 in the world. Murray has dropped 17 places after only reaching the second round of the Qatar Open in Doha last week, where he was defending final points from 2023.

His first-round match is against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who is currently ranked 120 in the world and used a protected ranking to the enter the event. The 24-year-old missed much of last season due to injury and is looking to work his way back into the top 50. This will be third meeting between the two players, with Murray winning in Madrid in 2022 and Shapovalov prevailing at Wimbledon in 2021.

When is Murray v Shapovalov in Dubai and how can I watch?

Murray is due to face Shapovalov on Monday afternoon. Their match is second on Centre Court and will not start before 12pm GMT. Sky Sports will broadcast the match live across their platforms, while subscription service TennisTV will also be streaming the match.