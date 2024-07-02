The Scots duo are due to face Australians in their opening match

After Andy Murray withdrew from the men's singles at Wimbledon this year, all eyes now turn to the doubles for those looking to catch one last glimpse of the legendary Scot on the lush green grass of SW19.

Murray has confirmed that this will be his last appearance at The Championships. The two-times singles winner had hoped to be fit enough to take on Tomas Machac in his first-round encounter after surgery just a week before the tournament on a spinal cyst, but eventually pulled out of the draw on Tuesday morning. It means his farewell to the British public will be alongside his brother Jamie in the men's doubles draw.

Murray still plans on representing Great Britain in the Paris Olympics later this month, where he is scheduled to play singles and also men's doubles with Dan Evans. But in terms of playing on home soil,.this is the 37-year-old's last dance. He is due to retire after the Games in France.

Have Andy and Jamie Murray played before at Wimbledon?

The Murray brothers have played together on Davis Cup duty before, but this will be their first appearance together at Wimbledon. Doubles specialist Jamie Murray is also entering the final stages of his career and was recently tournament director at Queen's. The 38-year-old has won the mixed doubles at The Championships twice in his career previously, in 2007 alongside Jelena Jankovic and then with Martina Hingis ten years later. However, the closest he has come to landing the men's doubles was back in 2015, when he and John Peers lost to Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray still plan on playing doubles together at Wimbledon. | Getty Images for Battle of the B

Ironically, it is Jamie Murray's former doubles partner Peers who will he and his brother will come up against in the first round. Peers is playing with fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata and they will be a difficult pairing for the Murrays to beat. Should the brothers find a way past the Australian duo, then they could fae against ninth seeds Joe Salisbury and Michael Venus in the second round.

When will Andy and Jamie Murray play men’s doubles at Wimbledon?

The men's doubles is due to start on Wednesday, but the scheduling is dependent on a variety of issues, not least the weather. It is due to rain over the next couple of days at Wimbledon, which will have a knock-on effect on the singles matches. Hijikata is the only one of the four players who has singles commitments, up against Italian Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday afternoon.

Players are permitted to request a start day and time for their opening doubles matches depending on their circumstances. It is very likely that the Wimbledon tournament committee will want to put the Murrays on Centre Court, and it is understood that currently the earliest they are set to play is Thursday. Hijikata's progress in the singles, however, could have some bearing on when the match might be slated.