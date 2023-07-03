Andy Murray has been scheduled second on Centre Court for his first round match at Wimbledon against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

Andy Murray begins his 2023 Wimbledon campaign against Ryan Peniston in an all-British clash.

The 36-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 39 in the world and therefore goes into the event unseeded, managed to avoid any of the main contenders for the title in the opening round of the Championships and instead takes on wildcard Peniston, who is aged 27 and is 267th in the world rankings.

When is Murray v Peniston?

Unsurprisingly, Murray’s match has been put on Centre Court after the release of Tuesday’s schedule. It will be played after defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan begins her defence of her title against American Shelby Rogers. That match is due to start at 1.30pm, meaning Murray v Peniston is expected to begin around 3.15pm.

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also in action on Tuesday. The 12th seed, who reached the semi-finals last year, is up against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac. That match is scheduled third on Court No 1 after Carlos Alcaraz v Jeremy Chardy and Ons Jabeur v Magdalena Frech.