Andy Murray will begin his 2023 Indian Wells campaign with a first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.

Andy Murray is back in action this week in Indian Wells.

The draw for the BNP Paribas Open took place on Monday evening and as Murray, currently ranked 55 in the world, is unseeded, he enters at the first-round stage. It will be the pair’s first ever meeting and while 23-year-old Etcheverry, ranked 61, is a clay court specialist, just last week reaching the final of the Santiago Open, the slow courts and altitude will suit his game.

Nevertheless, Murray will go in as favourite after a strong start to the season. The 35-year-old does not have a great record in Indian Wells but should he defeat Etcheverry, then he will play 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

When is Andy Murray playing at Indian Wells?

