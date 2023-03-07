The draw for the BNP Paribas Open took place on Monday evening and as Murray, currently ranked 55 in the world, is unseeded, he enters at the first-round stage. It will be the pair’s first ever meeting and while 23-year-old Etcheverry, ranked 61, is a clay court specialist, just last week reaching the final of the Santiago Open, the slow courts and altitude will suit his game.
Nevertheless, Murray will go in as favourite after a strong start to the season. The 35-year-old does not have a great record in Indian Wells but should he defeat Etcheverry, then he will play 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.
When is Andy Murray playing at Indian Wells?
Murray is likely to play Etcheverry on Wednesday, although the order of play has yet to be announced. The tournament is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video.