The two fighters go head-to-head once more in eagerly-anticipated renewal

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor is back in action tonight as he takes on English challenger Jack Catterall in an eagerly-anticipated fight between the pair.

Taylor and Catterall met two years ago in Glasgow, with Tartan Tornado edging past the Lancastrian on a controversial points decision. Their long-awaited rematch takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in front of an expectant crowd. No title is at stake this time after Taylor retained his status as undisputed world super-lightweight champion in 2022. But the hype around their rivalry has intensified following more than two years of sniping at each other in person and on social media, continued debate over the scoring of the first fight and several postponements – the latest a four-week delay after Taylor underwent a procedure on his eye.

The Scot has lost all of his titles since the first fight, most of them outside the ring, but also the WBO and Ring Magazine belts when his unbeaten professional record ended with a unanimous points defeat by Teofimo Lopez 12 months ago. Taylor has only fought twice since beating Jose Ramirez three years ago to become the first Briton to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall exchange words ahead of the fight in Leeds.

Catterall is the bookmakers’ favourite but Taylor is determined to answer the doubters after previously admitting he under-estimated the Chorley fighter ahead of their initial bout.

What time will Taylor v Catterall start?

This is dependant on how the preceding matches on the undercard go, but it is expected that the ring walk will commence around 10.30pm. Should that be the case, the fight may start around 10.45pm but it is best to check the status of the fights beforehand to see if everything is on schedule.

What channel is Taylor v Catterall on?

The fight is being screened and streamed by DAZN, with a monthly subscription costing £9.99 per month. Full details can be found here.

What Taylor said before fight

“I am looking forward to putting all this to bed and moving on with my career and proving that the last time was just an off night. I still feel that I am at the top of the game and on Saturday, I take care of business and I’m back in the picture and winning my titles back. The last fight was a stinker from both of us. Jack was doing a lot of holding and spoiling, slowing the pace down. I was very poor as well. I believe the two of us can be a lot better and it will be a better fight for the fans. It’s going to be a barnstormer, we were in the arena on Monday and got a bit of a surprise, it’s right on top of you, so it’s going to be a great experience and atmosphere in there.”

What Catterall said before fight