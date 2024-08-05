What time is Josh Kerr running in 1500m final? Full details for Olympics showdown with Jakob Ingebrigtsen and why they are bitter rivals
It is one of the events many have been waiting for at the 2024 Paris Olympics: the 1500m final, featuring Scotland's Josh Kerr and his bitter rival from Norway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
The duo were pitted against each other in the semis and cruised into Tuesday's final, where they will lock horns once again. British athlete Kerr, 26, comes from the Edinburgh Athletics Club and defeated Ingebrigtsen last year in Eugene to become the world champion. The Norwegian is desperate not to lose his Olympic crown to Kerr.
There is little love lost between the pair. Speaking to the Norwegian press, Ingebrigtsen said last week: “It is difficult to refer to him as a rival when he is never there. He is known as the Brit who never competes.”
Kerr's response was as follows: “I’ve heard. I would like to be defined in my career at the end of it, [and] I think I’m just getting started. Hopefully that’s medals, fast times and fun battles head-to-heads. Everyone can have their own opinions, I have absolutely no problems with that, and I will hopefully be able to be remembered for something slightly different than that.”
It has been dubbed a race for the ages and here are all the details for the Paris showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games:
Josh Kerr v Jakob Ingebrigtsen race details
The 1500m men's final takes place on Tuesday, August 7 at 7.50pm BST at the Stade de France, Paris.
Who else is running in the 1500m final?
The full field for the final is as follows: Jakon Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Josh Kerr (GBR), Cole Hockey (USA), Brian Komen (KEN), Stefan Nillessen (NED), Pietro Arese (ITA); Yared Nuguse (USA), Hobbs Kessler (USA), Neil Gourley (GBR), Niels Laros (NED), Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN), Narve Gilje Nordås (NOR).
Who is the other Scot in the field?
Scotland is not just represented by Kerr. Neil Gourley, who comes from Glasgow and was educated in Virginia, USA, is also in the final.
The Olympics are being broadcast across the BBC platforms and also via Eurosport and Discovery+
