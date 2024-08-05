1500m final between duo is one of the most anticipated showdowns at the Olympics

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the events many have been waiting for at the 2024 Paris Olympics: the 1500m final, featuring Scotland's Josh Kerr and his bitter rival from Norway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The duo were pitted against each other in the semis and cruised into Tuesday's final, where they will lock horns once again. British athlete Kerr, 26, comes from the Edinburgh Athletics Club and defeated Ingebrigtsen last year in Eugene to become the world champion. The Norwegian is desperate not to lose his Olympic crown to Kerr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is little love lost between the pair. Speaking to the Norwegian press, Ingebrigtsen said last week: “It is difficult to refer to him as a rival when he is never there. He is known as the Brit who never competes.”

Kerr's response was as follows: “I’ve heard. I would like to be defined in my career at the end of it, [and] I think I’m just getting started. Hopefully that’s medals, fast times and fun battles head-to-heads. Everyone can have their own opinions, I have absolutely no problems with that, and I will hopefully be able to be remembered for something slightly different than that.”

It has been dubbed a race for the ages and here are all the details for the Paris showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games:

Josh Kerr v Jakob Ingebrigtsen race details

The 1500m men's final takes place on Tuesday, August 7 at 7.50pm BST at the Stade de France, Paris.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway and Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain go head-to-head yet again in Paris | Getty Images

Who else is running in the 1500m final?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full field for the final is as follows: Jakon Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Josh Kerr (GBR), Cole Hockey (USA), Brian Komen (KEN), Stefan Nillessen (NED), Pietro Arese (ITA); Yared Nuguse (USA), Hobbs Kessler (USA), Neil Gourley (GBR), Niels Laros (NED), Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN), Narve Gilje Nordås (NOR).

Who is the other Scot in the field?

Scotland is not just represented by Kerr. Neil Gourley, who comes from Glasgow and was educated in Virginia, USA, is also in the final.