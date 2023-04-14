What time is 2023 Grand National? What channel is it on? Who is the favourite, full list of runners

There are set to be 40 horses which start the race having been whittled down from the 85 published in February. Amongst those not reaching the final stage was 2021 winner Minella Times who has since been retired. The Randox Grand National will be the penultimate across three days of racing at Aintree which started on Thursday.
When will the Grand National start?
Arguably the biggest race in the racing calendar will begin at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 15.
How to watch
The big race will be shown live on STV and ITV. Ed Chamberlain presents coverage of the day’s racing, starting at 2pm. At 4.30pm the build-up to the Grand National will begin. The race will also be available on the STV player on phones and tablets.
Who is the favourite
Corach Rambler is the pre-race favourite with odds of 6/1. The horse is trained by Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell who had success with One For Arthur in 2017. They will face competition from Noble Yeats, the 2022 winner, as well as Galvin and Delta Work, both trained by Gordon Elliott.
Full list of runners (horse, trainer, jockey)
1) Any Second Now, Ted Walsh, Mark Walsh
2) Noble Yeats, Emmet Mullins, Sean Bowen
3) Galvin, Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell
4) Fury Road, Gordon Elliott, Jonjo O'Neill Jr
5) The Big Dog, Peter Fahey, Aidan Coleman
6) Capodanno, Willie Mullins, Danny Mullins
7) Delta Work, Gordon Elliott, Keith Donoghue
8) Sam Brown, Anthony Honeyball, Johnny Burke
9) Lifetime Ambition, Jessica Harrington, Sean O'Keefe
10) Carefully Selected, Willie Mullins IRE Michael O'Sullivan
11) Coko Beach, Gordon Elliott, Harry Cobden
12) Longhouse Poet, Martin Brassil, JJ Slevin
13) Gaillard du Mesnil, Willie Mullins, Paul Townend
14) Darasso, Joseph O'Brien, Luke Dempsey
15) Le Milos, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton
16) Escaria Ten, Gordon Elliott, Adrian Heskin
17) The Big Breakaway, Joe Tizzard, Brendan Powell
18) Cape Gentleman, John Hanlon, Jody McGarvey
19) Roi Mage, Patrick Griffin, Felix de Giles
20) Diol Ker, Noel Meade, Kieran Buckley
21) A Wave of The Sea, Joseph O'Brien, Shane Fitzgerald
22) Minella Trump, Donald McCain, Theo Gillard
23) Vanillier, Gavin Cromwell, Sean Flanagan
24) Velvet Elvis, Thomas Gibney, Darragh O'Keefe
25) Ain't That A Shame, Henry de Bromhead, Rachael Blackmore
26) Corach Rambler, Lucinda Russell, Derek Fox
27) Enjoy d'Allen, Ciaran Murphy, Simon Torrens
28) Mr Incredible, Willie Mullins, Brian Hayes
29) Mister Coffey, Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville
30) Cloudy Glen, Venetia Williams, Charlie Deutsch
31) Hill Sixteen, Sandy Thomson, Ryan Mania
32) Gabby’s Cross, Henry de Bromhead, Peter Carberry
33) Recite A Prayer, Willie Mullins, Jack Foley
34) Eva's Oskar, Tim Vaughan, Alan Johns
35) Our Power, Sam Thomas, Sam Twiston-Davies
36) Dunboyne, Gordon Elliott, Jack Tudor
37) Francky du Berlais, Peter Bowen, Ben Jones
38) Fortescue, Henry Daly, Hugh Nugent
39) Back On The Lash, Martin Keighley, Adam Wedge
40) Born By The Sea, John Gilligan, Phillip Enright