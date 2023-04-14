What time is 2023 Grand National? What channel is it on? Who is the favourite, full list of runners

The 175th edition of the Grand National takes place on Saturday afternoon at Aintree and the favourite to win is Scottish-trained.

There are set to be 40 horses which start the race having been whittled down from the 85 published in February. Amongst those not reaching the final stage was 2021 winner Minella Times who has since been retired. The Randox Grand National will be the penultimate across three days of racing at Aintree which started on Thursday.

When will the Grand National start?

Arguably the biggest race in the racing calendar will begin at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 15.

How to watch

The big race will be shown live on STV and ITV. Ed Chamberlain presents coverage of the day’s racing, starting at 2pm. At 4.30pm the build-up to the Grand National will begin. The race will also be available on the STV player on phones and tablets.

Who is the favourite

Corach Rambler is the pre-race favourite with odds of 6/1. The horse is trained by Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell who had success with One For Arthur in 2017. They will face competition from Noble Yeats, the 2022 winner, as well as Galvin and Delta Work, both trained by Gordon Elliott.

The 2023 Grand National takes place at Aintree on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Full list of runners (horse, trainer, jockey)

1) Any Second Now, Ted Walsh, Mark Walsh

2) Noble Yeats, Emmet Mullins, Sean Bowen

3) Galvin, Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell

4) Fury Road, Gordon Elliott, Jonjo O'Neill Jr

5) The Big Dog, Peter Fahey, Aidan Coleman

6) Capodanno, Willie Mullins, Danny Mullins

7) Delta Work, Gordon Elliott, Keith Donoghue

8) Sam Brown, Anthony Honeyball, Johnny Burke

9) Lifetime Ambition, Jessica Harrington, Sean O'Keefe

10) Carefully Selected, Willie Mullins IRE Michael O'Sullivan

11) Coko Beach, Gordon Elliott, Harry Cobden

12) Longhouse Poet, Martin Brassil, JJ Slevin

13) Gaillard du Mesnil, Willie Mullins, Paul Townend

14) Darasso, Joseph O'Brien, Luke Dempsey

15) Le Milos, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton

16) Escaria Ten, Gordon Elliott, Adrian Heskin

17) The Big Breakaway, Joe Tizzard, Brendan Powell

18) Cape Gentleman, John Hanlon, Jody McGarvey

19) Roi Mage, Patrick Griffin, Felix de Giles

20) Diol Ker, Noel Meade, Kieran Buckley

21) A Wave of The Sea, Joseph O'Brien, Shane Fitzgerald

22) Minella Trump, Donald McCain, Theo Gillard

23) Vanillier, Gavin Cromwell, Sean Flanagan

24) Velvet Elvis, Thomas Gibney, Darragh O'Keefe

25) Ain't That A Shame, Henry de Bromhead, Rachael Blackmore

26) Corach Rambler, Lucinda Russell, Derek Fox

27) Enjoy d'Allen, Ciaran Murphy, Simon Torrens

28) Mr Incredible, Willie Mullins, Brian Hayes

29) Mister Coffey, Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville

30) Cloudy Glen, Venetia Williams, Charlie Deutsch

31) Hill Sixteen, Sandy Thomson, Ryan Mania

32) Gabby’s Cross, Henry de Bromhead, Peter Carberry

33) Recite A Prayer, Willie Mullins, Jack Foley

34) Eva's Oskar, Tim Vaughan, Alan Johns

35) Our Power, Sam Thomas, Sam Twiston-Davies

36) Dunboyne, Gordon Elliott, Jack Tudor

37) Francky du Berlais, Peter Bowen, Ben Jones

38) Fortescue, Henry Daly, Hugh Nugent

39) Back On The Lash, Martin Keighley, Adam Wedge