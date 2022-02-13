What channel is the Super Bowl on? How to watch Cincinnati Bengals v LA Rams in the UK

Rams last won the NFL’s crown jewel 23 years ago, while the Bengals will be attempting to claim the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in their franchise history having last appeared in the final in 1988.

Each team finished the regular season as its respective conference's fourth seed, making this the first Super Bowl without a top-3 seed since seeding was introduced in 1975.

Both teams have quarterbacks drafted first overall who are also appearing in their first Super Bowl. Rams’ Matthew Stafford is the more experienced campaigner, in his 13th season in the NFL, and is the fastest quarterback to reach 20, 30, 40 and 50 thousand yards.

Helmets of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals sit in front of the Lombardi Trophy as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) addresses the media at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bengals’ Joe Burrow, while much less experienced, is already the first quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl within his first two seasons under center and is tipped for a big future.

It promises to be an exciting showdown and one that many UK fans will be staying up to watch.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, 13 February 2022. The match is due to start at 11.30pm UK time.

In recent years the match has been played on the first Sunday of February but an additional regular season game in the 2021 schedule has seen it pushed back for 2022.

The half-time show will start around 1am and the match is expected to finish around two hours later.

What UK channel is the Super Bowl on?

The 56th Super Bowl will be show on BBC One and paid-subscription Sky channels Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

BBC TV coverage starts at 11pm on BBC Two before switching to BBC One from 11.35pm until 3.30am. You can also watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, non-Sky customers can watch the Super Bowl with a NowTV pass.

There will also be radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Who is performing the Super Bowl half-time entertainment?

Rappers Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will join forces with rhythm and blues singer Mary J Blige for the 12-minute spectacular.

Who will win Super Bowl LVI?

LA Rams are favourites with SkyBet at 1/2 with Cincinnati Bengal priced at 13/8 with the same bookmaker. Prices correct as of February 12.