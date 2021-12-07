What channel is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on? TV and stream details as Lewis Hamilton bids to make F1 history

Lewis Hamilton lifts the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix trophy as second-placed Max Verstappen looks on (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The duo are incredibly locked on the same points total of 369.5 heading into the last round having been involved in a tense tussle all year for the 2021 championship.

The pair were involved in another collision at the penultimate Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last Sunday - where Hamilton took a dramatic victory to ensure the title would go to the wire.

It sets up a winner-takes-all shoot-out in Abu Dhabi, although in the unlikely scenario where the Mercedes (Hamilton) and Red Bull (Verstappen) rivals finish the season on the same points total, the Dutchman would claim the title due to having more race wins over the course of the season.

A victory for Hamilton would see him become the most successful F1 driver of all-time, moving him one world title ahead of Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' championships.

What time is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The final Grand Prix of the 2021 season starts on Friday, December 10 with two practice sessions at 930am and 1pm UK time. Saturday, December 11 will see practice three take place at 10am UK time before qualifying begins at 1pm UK time. The race then follows on Sunday, December 12, with a 1pm start time.

What TV channel is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on? Can I live stream it?

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1, with the race itself also on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can stream all the action live with a Sky Go account and on the Sky Sports app.

Non Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action on Now TV with a day pass costing £9.99.

Qualifying coverage starts at 12pm GMT on Saturday and race coverage starts at 11.30am GMT on Sunday.

Calls from MPs and peers on the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Motorsport to make the season finale free-to-air are yet to be confirmed.