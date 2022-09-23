What channel is Roger Federer's Laver Cup last match on? What time is he playing? TV and live stream details

Roger Federer, right, will play with Rafael Nadal, left, in his final professional tennis match at the Laver Cup on Friday.

The 41-year-old Swiss announced earlier this month that he hanging up his racket for good in the wake of his latest knee surgery, bringing down the curtain on an extraordinary stint as one of the sport’s greatest players.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles and is widely regarded as tennis’ GOAT, with his farewell in London set to be watched by millions across the world.

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup mimics golf’s Ryder Cup to an extent, with Team Europe facing Team World across three days of competitive tennis. Singles and doubles matches are played every day. Friday’s matches are worth one point, Saturday’s are worth two and Sunday’s worth three. Each player has to play in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days. At least four players from each team must play doubles. However, no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Where is the Laver Cup being held?

This year, the O2 Arena in London is the host venue.

When is Roger Federer playing in the Laver Cup?

Federer is teaming up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles on Friday night. His match is scheduled to start after Andy Murray’s singles match against Alex de Minaur, which begins at 7pm. Federer is expected to take the court around 9pm.

What channel is the Laver Cup on in the UK?

Eurosport have the right to the Laver Cup in the UK, while the tournament can also be streamed online via Discovery Plus.

What is the Team Europe for the Laver Cup?

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitispas, Matteo Berrettini. Their captain is Bjorn Borg.

What is the Team World for the Laver Cup?