What channel is Emma Raducanu against Serena Williams on? When are they playing? TV and live stream details for Cincinnati clash

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 14, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.

With Williams counting down the matches to her impending retirement – she is expected to call time on a glittering career next month at the US Open – there are only a few more chances to see the 41-year-old in action.

Her clash with Raducanu, who burst on to the global stage last year by winning the US Open, is the undoubted tie of the round and there are plenty of people who want to catch a glimpse of one the sport’s new stars against one of the GOATs.

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match and UK start time?

Raducanu will play in the early hours of Wednesday morning, BST time. Her game against Williams is due to start at midnight, the first match of the evening session in the States.

How to watch on TV