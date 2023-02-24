Andy Murray is competing in his first ATP semi-final since last June at the Qatar Open on Friday.

The Scot takes on hard-hitting Czech Jiri Lehecka for a place in the final in Doha after coming from a set down to win his quarter-final against Alexandre Muller on Thursday.

Murray has gone the distance in all of his three matches at the tournament thus far, playing some of his best tennis along the way. He started by claiming a first round win over Lorenzo Sonego on Monday after saving three match points and edging a final-set tie-break. He then needed three sets and over three hours to overcome fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a gruelling second round encounter on Wednesday.

Murray will face 21-year-old Lehecka for the first time after the player ranked 52nd in the ATP world rankings knocked out top seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. "He’s one of the best young players on the tour,” Murray said. “He hits a huge ball from the back of the court. It’ll be a big test for me.”

Andy Murray faces Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray is bidding to win the Qatar Open for a third time having lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2009. He last reached the final in 2017, losing to Novak Djokovic after overcoming Fernando Verdasco in the semis.

When is Andy Murray v Jiri Lehecka?

The Qatar Open semi-final match is scheduled to start at 2.30pm UK time on Centre Court at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Is Andy Murray v Jiri Lehecka on TV?

The Qatar Open semi-final match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.