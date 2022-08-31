What channel is Andy Murray on? US Open second round TV details, start time, American opponent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite battling cramp issues in the build-up to the tournament, Murray looked in good shape as he overcame Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in a straight-sets first round win at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

It was a convincing victory for the former world number one, but Murray, who won his maiden Grand Slam in New York 10 years ago, admittted afterwards that the match "felt like five sets to me, it was tricky conditions, very humid and hot".

The 35-year-old Scot will now face Emilio Nava in his second round match – a 20-year-old American who is ranked outside of the world’s top 200 – with Murray the strong favourite to progress.

Andy Murray celebrates winning a point in the US Open first round win over Francisco Cerundolo. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Here is how you can watch the action…

Match details

Who: Andy Murray v Emilio Nava

What: US Open second round

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

When: Wednesday, August 31, 5pm start UK time

How to watch Andy Murray v Emilio Nava

Viewers in the UK can watch the US Open through Amazon Prime Video by selecting which match they wish to watch.

Existing Prime members can watch for no additional fees, while new customers can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial with no commitment or contract.

After the completion of the trial, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items from the Amazon website.

The US Open’s YouTube channel will also be broadcasting extended highlights of matches throughout the tournament.

Head-to-head

Andy Murray and Emilio Nava have never met before. This will be their first match against each other.

Odds