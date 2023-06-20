What channel is Andy Murray on? Is Queen's on TV? How to watch first round match v Alex de Minaur

Andy Murray is back in action on Tuesday in the first round of Queen’s Club Championships after winning successive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour circuit.

The Scot became the Rothesay Open Nottingham champion on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 win over French youngster Arthur Cazaux just a week after lifting the Surbiton Trophy as he racked up 10 consecutive wins across at the start of the grass court season.

Murray returns to his favourite stomping ground this week – he is a five-time champion at Queen’s – as he continues his preparations for what could be his final appearance at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, July 3.

The 36-year-old’s success in Nottingham took him up to 38 in the world – his highest ranking since his hip operation – and a run to the last four at Queen’s would be enough to take him into the top 32 and guarantee a seeding at SW19.

Andy Murray on the practice court ahead of his first round match at Queen's Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA)

It will not be easy for Murray, though, as the class in opposition will be a step up from the second tier, beginning with his first-round match against world number 18 Alex de Minaur from Australia on Tuesday.

Andy Murray v Alex de Minaur match details

The Queen’s first round meeting takes place on centre court at The Queen's Club, West Kensington, London, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The start time is esimated to be around 2.40pm but could be later depending on the finishing time of the previous match.

Is Andy Murray v Alex de Minaur on TV?

The Queen’s Club Championships 2023 are being broadcast by the BBC and is available to watch on BBC 2 – with Tuesday’s programme on air from 1pm to 6pm – or via Red Button, BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.