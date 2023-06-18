All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

What channel is Andy Murray on? Is Nottingham Open final on TV? How to watch for free

Andy Murray can lift back-to-back Challenger titles when he competes in the final of the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST
 Comment

The Scot overcame Portuguese Nuno Borges 6-3 6-2 in the semi-final on Saturday in only 72 minutes for his ninth victory in a row to set up a winner-takes-all clash against 20-year-old Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-5 6-2.

Murray won his second title of the season on the second-tier Challenger Tour in Surbiton last week – he also won on clay at Aix En Provence last month – and is aiming to repeat the feat at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray is currently ranked 44th in the world while his final opponent, Cazaux, is 181st in the ATP rankings.

Andy Murray takes on Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the final of the Nottingham Open.Andy Murray takes on Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the final of the Nottingham Open.
Andy Murray takes on Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the final of the Nottingham Open.

Andy Murray v Arthur Cazaux match details

The Nottingham Open final takes place on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on centre court at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. The match is scheduled to begin at 11am.

Is Andy Murray v Arthur Cazaux on TV?

The 2023 Nottingham Open final will be broadcast live by the BBC and is available to watch via Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription service offers 30-day free trials. Thereafter it will cost £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. You can live stream the tennis from your TV, phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.

Related topics:Andy MurrayPortugueseBBC
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.