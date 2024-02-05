What channel is Andy Murray on in Marseille? When is his first round match? TV and streaming details

Andy Murray will face Tomas Machac in the opening round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Andy Murray will look to secure his first win of 2024 at the fourth attempt when he faces Tomas Machac in the first round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille on Tuesday.

It will be the first ever meeting between the players with Murray hoping to put his disappointing start to the year behind him against the world number 66, who is 13 years his junior, after suffering three straight first round exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot, who is currently ranked 49th in the world, fell at the opening hurdle at the Brisbane International, Australian Open and Open Sud de France to leave the three-time Grand Slam champion still searching for his first victory of the season.

Murray was fortunate to avoid a seeded opponent in the opening round of the latest ATP 250 series event – a tournament he won back in 2008 – but a stiffer challenge would await in round two with Murray or Machac scheduled to face the winner of sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Fabian Maroszan.

The match is not due to start before 1.50pm GMT and Sky Sports, who took over as rights-holder for ATP and WTA matches, plan to show the match live across their platforms with coverage shared between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.