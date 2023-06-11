What channel is Andy Murray on? How to watch Surbiton Trophy final for free

Andy Murray will bid to win his first grass court title since Wimbledon in 2016 when he lines up in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on Sunday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion battled past defending champion Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5) 6-3 to book his place in the final where he will come up against Austrian Jurij Rodionov, who beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.

It will be the second meeting of Murray and Rodionov, with the Scot winning the previous encounter 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the Surbiton Challenger last year.

Murray has dropped just one set in his four matches en route to the final. “The last couple of matches have been good, against very good grass-court players, very experienced on this surface, so to come through them is very positive,” he said after his semi-final win over Thompson.

Andy Murray during a practice session ahead of his final on day seven of the 2023 Lexus Surbiton Trophy at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club, London. Picture date: Sunday June 11, 2023.

“To get the opportunity to play in the final tomorrow is great, I am looking forward to it. It has been a while since I won a tournament on home soil and hopefully I can do that tomorrow.”

Here is how to watch the action live:

Andy Murray v Jurij Rodionov start time

The Lexus Surbiton Trophy final will take place on centre court at the Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club and is due to start at 2pm.

Is Andy Murray v Jurij Rodionov on TV?