What channel is Andy Murray on? How to watch Andy Murray v Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open

Andy Murray is back in action this evening in the second round of the Miami Open.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 9:04 am

The Scot will take on top seed Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Masters 1000 event following his first round 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory over Federico Delbonis on Thursday.

The pair have met once before with Medvedev winning their only encounter at the Brisbane International back in 2019.

Murray is a two-time Miami Open champion but is making his first appearance since 2016, when the tournament was still being held at its former home in Key Biscayne, prior to making the move to the Hard Rock Stadium.

The winner of the match will take on either Cristian Garin or Pedro Martinez in the third round.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s second round match, including how to watch …

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

Andy Murray will take on Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday, March 26, at 4pm UK time.

Andy Murray will take on Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Miami Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The tournament is held at Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

What channel is Andy Murray on?

Andy Murray’s match against Federico Delbonis will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.

What has Andy Murray said ahead of the match?

Speaking after his first round win over Delbonis, Murray said he was looking forward to the clash with Medvedev.

"Obviously a tough match," he said. "He's played extremely well on the hard courts the last few seasons. He deserves to be right up there at the top of the game.

"It'll be a big challenge for me, it'll be a great test. I've got a big training block after this tournament, and it'll be a really good test for where my game's at and things I need to work on as well against him. So I'm looking forward to that."

Andy Murray v Daniil Medvedev odds

Daniil Medvedev (1/8) Andy Murray (5/1) – Bet365

