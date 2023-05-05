What channel is Andy Murray final on in Aix-en-Provence? What time does he play? Details for Challenger event

Andy Murray will play in the final of the Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday.

Andy Murray overcame Luca van Assche in straight sets to reach the Aix-en-Provence semi-finals.

The Scot opted to drop down to the second tier after his first-round loss at the Madrid Open last week and the decision has paid off, with Murray taking on top seed Tommy Paul for the title in southern France.

Murray has overcome four Frenchman to get this far – Gael Monfils, Laurent Lokoli, Luca van Assche and Harold Mayot – and will have to be at his very best to beat the 25-year-old American, who is ranked No 17 in the world and made the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

This will be the second time that Murray, ranked 52 currently, has faced Paul. The 25-year-old overcame the Scot in three sets in Stockholm two years ago and his stock has risen further since then.

Murray is looking for his first title at any level since Antwerp in 2019 having lost his last four finals. The match begins at 2pm BST on Sunday.

What channel is Murray v Mayot on?