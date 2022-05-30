Andy Murray takes on Jurij Rodionov in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

The three-times Grand Slam champion decided to skip the French Open despite playing well in an earlier clay event in Madrid to focus on the summer swing.

There are a number of tournaments taking place in the United Kingdom over the next six weeks, the first of which is the competition in Surbiton, which is south-west of London.

The Surbiton Trophy is not on the ATP main tour – it is the level beneath, the Challenger tour – but Murray has shown before that he is not shy in dropping down to play there.

Currently ranked 67 in the world, Murray is the top seed for the Surbiton Trophy – which takes place from Monday, May 30 until Sunday, June 5 – and the favourite to win it.

What channel is the Surbiton Trophy on?

The BBC have taken up the rights to show the Surbiton Trophy as they ramp up coverage of tennis this year.

The broadcaster is also planning to show live the Birmingham Classic, Nottingham Open, Queens, Eastbourne, Wimbledon qualifying and Wimbledon itself between now and mid-July.

Matches will be showed on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website across the seven days.

Moreover, like all ATP Challenger events, UK-based viewers can watch the all of Murray’s matches on the Challenger TV platform.

Who else is playing at the Surbiton Trophy?

There is a strong field playing at Surbiton this week, with the only main-tour event being the latter stages of the French Open.

The second seed is talented Frenchman Adrian Mannarino – ranked 69 in the world – while former Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey, young Korean Soonwoo Kwon and the Australian trio of Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis and James Duckworth are all involved.

Who does Murray play first, and when?

Murray gets his campaign under way on Monday at around 2pm when he takes on Jurij Rodionov (ranked 125).

Should Murray defeat Rodionov, he would be next in action on Wednesday and would face either Moldovan Radu Albot or a qualifier.

The Scot is slated to play fifth seed Brandon Nakashima the quarter-finals, while potential semi-final opponents include Querrey, Duckworth and Denis Kudla.

Are there any other Brits playing?

Yes. Liam Broady and Jay Clarke face off in round one, while talented rising star Jack Draper plays a qualifier. Alastair Gray and Ryan Peniston have been awarded wildcards – Peniston plays Mannarino in round one – and another wild card, Paul Jubb, plays Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Another Scot could join the main draw should Aidan McHugh beat Gijs Brouwer in qualifying, while Billy Harris and Mark Whitehouse are also in the final round of qualifying.

Is Andy Murray playing Queen’s and Wimbledon?