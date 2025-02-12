Welsh Open Snooker 2025 Wednesday Schedule: Prize money, trophy and when John Higgins plays
First held in 1992 - when it took over from the Welsh player-only Welsh Professional Championship - the Welsh Open is the longest running ranking snooker tournament after the World Championship and the UK Championship.
This year is the third in its new home of Venue Cymru, in Llandudno, with 2024 seeing Gary Wilson defeat fellow Englishman Martin O'Donnell 9-4 in a fairly one-sided final. Wilson has already gone out of this year’s tournament meaning there will be a new champion.
It’s now at the last-32 stage, with all 16 games being played on a single day on Wednesday, February 12.
Here's what’s happening today.
What is the schedule for the Welsh Open snooker on Wednesday, February 12?
Here’s when all the action will get underway.
10am
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Jackson Page
- Robert Milkins v John Higgins
1pm
- Tom Ford v Neil Robertson
- Pang Junxu v Zhang Anda
- Stephen Maguire v Mark Williams
- Wu Yize v Sanderson Lam
2pm
- Jamie Jones v Robbie Williams
- Jamie Clarke v Matthew Selt
- David Gilbert v Matthew Stevens
- Yuan SiJun v Mark Allen
7pm
- Ma Hailong v Ryan Day
- Joe O'Connnor v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Selby v Elliot Slessor
- Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski
9pm
- Ali Carter v Hossein Vafaei
- Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham
When is John Higgins playing?
Scotland's John Higgins is the only player to have won the Welsh Open five times and started his latest campaign with a 4-0 hammering of fellow Scot Graeme Dott .
He’ll be playing English 20th seed Robert Milkins in the next round on Wednesday, February 12, kicking off first at 10am.
How much does the winner of the Welsh Open 2025 win?
There's a prize pot of £550,400 up for grabs, broken down as follows:
- Last 96: £1,000
- Last 64: £3,600
- Last 32: £5,400
- Last 16: £9,000
- Quarter-final: £13,200
- Semi-final: £21,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Winner: £100,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What trophy does the winner get?
The winner of the Welsh Open recieves the Ray Reardon Trophy - names after the Welsh snooker legend who won six World Championships between 1970 and 1978.
Who can I watch the Welsh Open on television?
The Welsh Open will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button. It is also broadcast live on Eurosport and BBC Wales.
Where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled out of the tournament at the last minute for the second year in a row. Last year he blamed 'stage fright'.
Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson are joint favourites to win the Welsh Open with odds of 6/1, followed by Neil Robertson who is priced at 13/2.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.